LA GRANDE — The Red Cross-operated La Grande Community Blood Drive is off to a promising start for 2021.
A two-day drive conducted Jan. 26 and Jan. 27 collected 158 units of blood. This was two short of the drive’s goal of 160 units, still the effort puts it on pace to get its highest total in at least 20 years, said Sheldon Strand, co-coordinator, with his wife Linda, of the La Grande Community Blood Draw.
A total of 643 units of blood were donated to the La Grande Community Blood Drive in 2020. Four more blood drives are scheduled in La Grande for 2021. If the most recent rate of donations continues during the next four drives the La Grande Community Blood Draw will collect 790 units, well over last year’s mark.
Sheldon Strand said the Tuesday and Wednesday drive would likely have reached the goal of 160 if not for icy road conditions on Wednesday
“That kept some people from coming,’’ Strand said.
All of the blood collected by the Red Cross drives in La Grande is normally used to help people in the Pacific Northwest. However, if there is a major emergency some blood from this region may be sent to another part of the country, Linda Strand said.
Most people participating in blood drivers donate one unit, which is about a pint.
Three of the La Grande blood drives conducted in 2020 were one-day drives and the final two went two day. All of the 2021 drives run for two days because of the increased local interest in donating, Sheldon Strand said.
The next La Grande blood drive will be conducted March 30 and March 31 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1802 Gekeler Lane. Blood will be drawn from noon to 6 p.m. on March 30 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 31.
People can sign up to donate at the March drive online at redcross.org/blood.
