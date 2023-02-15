Fewer people visited Oregon state parks in 2022, but that doesn’t mean the scenic destinations weren’t crowded.
Nearly 52.2 million people visited state parks last year, according to numbers tallied by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, a 3% drop from a record-setting 2021, but still the second highest day-use numbers on record, park officials said.
The recent numbers are in line with the explosive growth in state park popularity over the last decade. The exception was a significant dip during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when all state parks were temporarily closed to the public.
Overnighters also remained popular at state park campgrounds, which offer campsites for tents and RVs, as well as cabins and yurts. The parks department calculated just under 3 million camper nights for 2022, which was a 2% decline from the previous year but, like the day-use data, also the second highest annual number on record. In state park parlance, a “camper night” is one camper spending one night at a campground.
Day use numbers are calculated using vehicle counters in day-use parking lots and an estimated average of the number of people in each car. While not 100% accurate, the data offers a snapshot of the annual trend of state park crowding, as well as the individual regions and parks that saw the biggest crowds, the parks department said.
One startling increase called the accuracy of 2022 data into question: Oceanside Beach State Recreation Site reported a 222% increase in visitors, from nearly 300,000 in 2021 to more than 930,000 in 2022. When The Oregonian/OregonLive pointed out the dramatic difference, state park officials said the number is likely a vast overcount due to a mistake with the park’s car counter. Officials left the count in place for the time being, however, citing its relatively small impact on the overall visitor numbers for the year.
While celebrating the continued popularity of parks across Oregon, state park officials also warned of the challenges parks can face when so many people visit.
“Sustained higher visitation puts pressure on rangers at a time when hiring frontline staff has been very difficult,” the parks department said in a news release Friday. “Oregon Parks and Recreation Department revenue has recovered from the pandemic, but hiring has been hard, due partially to shortages of housing in rural areas.”
COAST REMAINS BUSY
The busiest region for state park use, once again, was the Oregon coast, which accounted for 64% of all campers, as well as 57% of day-use visitors.
While some coastal parks saw fewer day-use visitors in 2022, including popular destinations like Harris Beach, Oswald West, Fort Stevens and Tolovana Beach state parks, other parks seemed to surge in popularity. Smaller sites like Oceanside, Lost Creek, Manhattan Beach, Arcadia Beach, Bob Straub and Brian Booth state parks all saw big jumps last year.
Overnight numbers on the coast in 2022 nearly matched the record highs posted in 2021, reporting just a .4% decrease. Park managers said those numbers are likely to remain more or less static as the busy campgrounds have filled to capacity.
But there may also be reason to believe people are spreading out among state parks. The biggest increases in overnight stays were found at some of the smallest campgrounds, including Alfred A. Loeb, Carl G. Washburne and Devil’s Lake state parks. Meanwhile, Fort Stevens State Park, which has the biggest and busiest campground in Oregon, reported a 7% decrease in camper nights, one of the biggest declines on the coast.
The southern stretch of coastline, a much longer drive for travelers from Portland or Salem, has also been filling up. Harris Beach State Park in Brookings saw a record 123,358 camper nights last year, while the Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Corridor spent a second consecutive year logging more than 1 million day-use visitors.
“The southern coast has definitely been discovered,” said Joe Kenick, a state park manager on the south coast.
Kenick said major campground increases at Cape Blanco and Alfred Loeb state parks were likely due to its campsites being available to reserve online for the first time ever in 2021, while places such as the Boardman corridor, known for its spectacular roadside views, have benefited from social media and other online attention.
And as campgrounds on the busy north coast fill up, people naturally begin to migrate south, he said.
“In the summertime, even those remote places like Samuel Boardman, like Humbug Mountain are busy now,” Kenick said.
VALLEY CAMPING ON THE RISE
Coastal campgrounds weren’t the only places brimming with tents in 2022. State park campgrounds in the Willamette Valley also saw a noticeable jump in visitors, with an 8% increase in camper nights last year.
Those numbers were buoyed in large part by big jumps at Champoeg and Detroit Lake state parks. At Detroit Lake, which saw a 42% increase, it was a return to normal, as campsites that closed during the 2020 wildfires reopened in spring 2021. After a full year of reopened campgrounds, numbers rebounded to their previous norm.
In its news release, the state parks department attributed last year’s growth at Willamette Valley campgrounds at least in part to an increase in gas prices, hypothesizing that Oregonians in the state’s biggest population centers decided to stick closer to home to save money. That sentiment was echoed by Clay Courtright, parks manager for the Columbia District in the northern part of the valley.
“If people are tightening their belts financially, they’re going to recreate closer to home,” Courtright said.
Still, there are clearly other factors at play, he added, including campground reopenings and an increasing number of people new to camping, who may have learned to love the outdoors during the pandemic. Add all that to the previous pre-pandemic growth curve, likely fueled by population growth in Oregon, and the 2022 increase doesn’t seem so unusual.
“I do think we’re returning to a normal, but I would say it’s an upswing normal,” Courtright said.
MOUNTAIN REGION
Meanwhile, campgrounds in what the parks department calls the “mountain region,” which encompasses Eastern, Central and Southern Oregon, went the opposite direction, recording a 12% drop in camper nights last year.
Some of the most popular campgrounds in that region, including Valley of the Rogue, Wallowa Lake and The Cove Palisades state parks saw decreases in camper nights last year. Smith Rock State Park saw a 57% increase with 9,282 camper nights, but that was still roughly half of the park’s pre-pandemic numbers.
In 2020, some smaller rural parks saw a modest increase in popularity, which officials at the time attributed to people seeking more solitude during the COVID-19 pandemic. While many of those parks have, in fact, retained their pandemic bump, the region as a whole seems to have quieted down. Excluding 2020, the day-use numbers in the mountain region last year were the lowest since 2015.
Those managing the state’s recreation areas and campgrounds said they don’t necessarily need more visitors, noting the strain crowds can place on rangers and the landscape, but all said they will happily welcome those who show up, simply adapting to meet the continuing surge in popularity.
“We are incredibly grateful to our visitors, volunteers and partners and to all those who cherished and supported Oregon State Parks for its first 100 years,” state parks director Lisa Sumption said in a news release Friday. “We know the next 100 years will bring challenges and opportunities, but we will meet them together with resilience and a sense of stewardship for these awe-inspiring places that belong to us all.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.