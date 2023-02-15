Wallowa Lake State Park
Campers at Wallowa Lake State Park on April 14, 2021. 

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain, File

Fewer people visited Oregon state parks in 2022, but that doesn’t mean the scenic destinations weren’t crowded.

Nearly 52.2 million people visited state parks last year, according to numbers tallied by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, a 3% drop from a record-setting 2021, but still the second highest day-use numbers on record, park officials said.

