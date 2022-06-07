If you ever shake hands with my dad, you will comment on his grip. He got it milking cows, and it has saved his life more than once. One time while fishing the Cowlitz River with friends, it was time for my dad to get out of the boat and fish from shore. Our guide assured me and dad it was a safe place to climb out, despite the river being at flood stage.
I protested three times, but the captain was so sure, dad jumped out and went in up to his neck. The river was near raging and dad’s legs were sucked under the boat. Fortunately dad had a good grip. He kept a tight hold on the side of the boat with one hand and that’s what kept him from being swept under the boat and out into the main current where he would have drowned.
Anyone who has owned a boat has an embarrassing story.
Several of the boats I have owned were embarrassing just sitting in the driveway. Here is a list of boating mistakes people make every day.
We hit the dock too hard. Watch an experienced captain drive a boat up next to a dock and cut the engine, using the wind and current to glide right in. It’s a thing of beauty. But 50% of the time, the current and the wind are against you and it’s a thing of entertainment. For anyone watching.
The hardest boat I ever drove was a twin-engine houseboat. In fact, fellow outdoor scribe Terry Sheely and I took turns on that trip. But it was my job to get it into the mouth of the tiny harbor. The wind was blowing 20-miles-per and the boat acted like a big sail. I barely kept it off the rocks while everyone watched.
We misjudge the weather. Once on Crane Prairie Reservoir southwest of Bend, we launched a canoe on the west shore and paddled out. By the time we were in the standing timber, the wind was howling and the whitecaps were up. Water was coming in over the sides. We blew to shore and I ended up walking halfway around the lake to get the vehicle.
We misjudge the depth. I’ve done it out in the middle of the Columbia. It’s a good way to meet your fellow boaters. And get them to tow you off a mud flat.
We forget to secure the boat. There is a lot going on at a boat ramp. Remember to strap that boat to the trailer or to the top of the vehicle. Once, I used the wrong kind of straps. You should ask my wife about picking up her kayak off the highway.
We use the wrong fuel. It’s easy to get the wrong fuel in the tank. This happened to me in a borrowed boat. We had bad fishing to start, but the fellowship was good. The conversation stalled when the motor quit working. That was on the far side of the lake. It was a long limp back to the dock with the trolling motor, with frequent pauses to let the battery juice come back up enough to turn the prop.
Our politicians have saddled us with burning corn (which used to be considered food) in our engines. The federal mandate requires a conversion to ethanol. More than 90% of the fuel available at pumps is E10, which doesn’t work well in marine systems. Buy the wrong fuel and your face is going to be red. Average cost for repairs caused by poor fuel is $1,000.
We use the wrong lifejacket. If you have a boat, keep child-size jackets on board. A child in a lifejacket that is too big is in just as much danger as if they didn’t have one.
We fall out. One of the most common things we do around boats is fall out of them. A marine patrol officer once told me most drowning victims have their zippers down when their bodies are recovered. If you’re going to drown, at least do it zipped up.
Once I saw a couple of gray-haired guys with a spanking new Hewes Craft. They were backed almost down to the water, trying to shove her off the trailer from dry land into the river. They never thought to watch someone else launch a boat or ask for advice.
It was great fun to watch. Eventually they figured out the trailer was supposed to go in the water so the boat would float off.
Speaking of the boat ramp. ... This is one of the best places to collect your own embarrassing moments. Once I backed another guy’s trailer off the ramp and hung a tire on the concrete, letting the air out of said tire. Red face.
You can collect a boatload of other people’s embarrassing memories. Trust me, it’s more fun to tell their stories than your own.
