One of Union County’s oldest cemeteries is again standing tall.
Twenty-one fallen headstones at Ackles Cemetery, almost all of which were toppled recently by vandals, were put back up Tuesday. The maintenance staff of the La Grande Cemetery District, using a backhoe and monument adhesive, reattached the headstones to their concrete bases. This was no small task since most of the headstones are made of marble and granite which weighted between 800 and 1,200 pounds.
The work was done by Crayson McBride and Marshall Baybado, the two members of the cemetery district’s maintenance staff.
“I’m so proud of them. We have a great crew,’’ said Sue Anderson, manager of the La Grande Cemetery District, which Ackles, five miles north of La Grande, is a part of.
Work on the restoration started at 7:30 a.m. was completed at 2 p.m. Anderson said her staff has become efficient at reattaching headstones because it has had to do this many times in recent years primarily because of continuing vandalism at its cemeteries.
“We are constantly putting up headstones,’’ Anderson said.
For example, in 2009 vandals knocked over 109 headstones at Hillcrest Cemetery on 12th Street, all of which were later restored. Hillcrest is one of the La Grande Cemetery District’s four cemeteries, the others, in addition to Ackles are Hillcrest East and Grandview, both in La Grande. The cemetery district’s staff has also had to reattach a number of headstones over the years after they fell over because their grip to their concrete bases had deteriorated due to age.
The headstones toppled at Ackles by vandals were desecrated over the past six months, Union County Sheriff Boyd Rasmussen told The Observer on Monday. The most recent vandalism likely occurred early this month.
Memorial Monuments of La Grande assisted with the restoration of the Ackles headstones donating monument adhesive for the project. Anderson said that the La Grande Cemetery District’s supply of monument adhesive was running low and none was available locally except from Memorial Monuments.
Restoration of the Ackles headstones was delayed by the wet condition of the 200-yard road off Mount Glen Road leading to the cemetery. Driving a backhoe over the road when it was muddy would have created ruts so deep that it would have been hard for people to later drive to it, Anderson said.
Ackles Cemetery was created in the mid 1800s as a family cemetery. It was later deeded to the Methodist Church and in 1955 became part of the La Grande Cemetery District.
