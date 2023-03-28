032223_Columbia_river_wolverine_032023_Cascadia_Wild1.jpeg

Two people fishing on the Columbia River near Portland photographed this wolverine on March 20, 2023.

 Contributed Photo

The wolverine spotted and photographed March 20 along the Columbia River near Portland made an appearance on March 22 in Damascus and another over the weekend in Beavercreek.

Teri Lysak, wolverine tracking project coordinator with Cascadia Wild, said the sightings have surprised wildlife experts with the Portland-based nonprofit in part because the wolverine population is so small. Only about 300 to 1,000 wolverines still roam the United States.

