We finally planted our garden June 1 here in Baker County. It’s the latest we’ve ever done so, even in an area that is considered to be high elevation and needs cold climate gardening practices. Regardless of the cold that this spring has delivered though, I know I am not the only one eager to get growing.
Every time I went through a garden area at any of the local stores or a nursery, other gardeners were buying plants with marked enthusiasm and unhappy comments about the weather.
I had already purchased about 15 tomato plants weeks ago. Most were in the four-pack containers, but several were in the gallon-size pots. When the smaller plants were dislodged from their containers, the first thing we noticed were the spiraled root systems. If left rootbound, the plant expends considerable effort trying to send new roots through this mass. And for our area of gardening, we don’t have extra time. So just pinch the bottom of the roots but pinch it hard enough so that you have the shape of an upside-down “Y” — this encourages new root growth that enhances not just survivability, but an overall healthier plant.
After all of the tomatoes were planted we top-dressed around each one with approximately 3 tablespoons of crushed oyster shells. We’ll add another ¼ cup of oyster shells in about a month and do so for the remainder of the season, about four to six weeks apart.
We all know what it’s like to come home on a hot summer day and find some of the tomatoes slightly wilted. When this occurs, the tomatoes are robbed of the calcium needed for healthy fruiting which in turn is what causes blossom end rot. We’ve all seen it, it’s not just an eyesore but it damages and wastes so much of the tomato. Even if wilted in the flowering stage, blossom end rot will still appear. Oyster shells are available at any store that carries livestock supplies.
