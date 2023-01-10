Officials from the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service are offering outdoor recreationists a list of tips for staying safe during winter conditions on public lands.
Employees from the agencies have seen an increase in visitors, some of whom have gotten into potential danger. Vehicles have been stuck on snow-covered roads and in overcrowded parking areas. Illegal parking has even put public safety at risk by slowing traffic and blocking access routes for emergency vehicles, according to a press release from the agencies.
Officials urge people to carefully plan their trips, whether it’s for downhill skiing or snowboarding at a ski area, snowshoeing on open trails, or taking a scenic winter drive.
How to ensure success? Know before you go. Prepare for adventure and be ready to navigate changing situations—bring the 10 essentials, pack a winter car kit, and check road and weather conditions before leaving home.
“Take the time to put together a kit of extra gear, including water, food, warm gloves and clothes, headlamps or flashlights, sleeping bag, and a fire starter,” said Shawnee Hinman, the recreation special uses program manager for the Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest Region.
Don’t rely on GPS alone
“Navigation apps may take you on unmaintained roads in the winter,” said David Ballenger, BLM Oregon-Washington recreation lead. “Call ahead if you’re unfamiliar with road conditions, and always carry a paper map since many areas don’t have cell reception.”
Online services, such as Google Maps and Apple Maps, might suggest a route that’s closed by snow. You can download USGS and USFS maps to your electronic device using an app, such as Avenza, but you may not be able to recharge your device if you are stranded.
Remember that travel conditions can vary between your house and your destination. It may be warm in the valleys, but cold and icy in nearby mountains.
“Have more gear than you are likely to need in case you have to wait out a storm or get stuck in the snow,” Hinman said.
Sno-Parks in Oregon and Washington
These sites, which are plowed of snow, provide opportunities for general snow play like tubing and sledding, nonmotorized activities like cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, and motorized activities such as snowmobiling. Sno-Parks may be located on state or federal land, but a state-issued permit is required, which pays for snow removal and winter facilities maintenance.
One-day or seasonal parking permits can be purchased online or through authorized vendors in Oregon and Washington (you must purchase a pass valid for the state you plan to use it in; Oregon and Washington passes are not interchangeable). Display your pass on your vehicle dashboard, visible through the lower-left corner of your windshield.
Preparations for weather and more
Research the weather forecast prior to your trip. Weather conditions can vary greatly, especially in the mountain passes. The National Weather Service website is a good place to start.
Ensure your snow play activity is permitted at your destination. Remember that snow play is not allowed adjacent to freeway overpasses, exits and onramps.
Let someone who isn’t traveling with you or your group know where you’re going and when you expect to return.
Traveling
Check road conditions before to heading to your destination. Review Oregon’s tripcheck.com with live webcams or Washington’s real-time travel data.
Check for avalanche conditions through the Northwest Avalanche Center.
Equip your vehicle for winter travel — with tire chains, shovel, first aid kit, blankets, and flashlights. Traveling through mountain passes may require tire chains; make sure your chains fit your vehicle.
Travel on a full tank of gas and stop frequently for fill-ups; keep your tank at least half-filled as you travel. Fuel stations can be few and far between in some areas. Plan your next stop before you leave your current one.
Most BLM and Forest Service roads are not maintained for winter travel. If you find yourself stranded, stay in your car, put on your flashers, call for help, and wait until help arrives.
Park in authorized areas, only. Do not park along highways. Illegally parked vehicles block emergency vehicle access and interfere with snow removal.
Gear
Dress in layers of warm, waterproof clothing, and pack extra layers.
Make sure you have the right gear in your car, including an emergency kit with extra food and water in case you become stranded. If going into the backcountry, carry avalanche beacons.
