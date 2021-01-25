210123_lgo_news_LHS
LA GRANDE — A long wait is almost over for La Grande School District students in grades seven through 12 their teachers.
All grade seven through 12 students will be able to receive in person instruction for the first time in 101/2 months starting Jan. 27. This will mark the first time since mid March of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of all Oregon school buildings to students, that in-person instruction will be available to all LHS students and all La Grande Middle School seventh and eighth graders.
These students will be eligible for in person instruction starting Wednesday in part because of changing state metrics for COVID-19. The LGSD’s kindergarten through sixth grade students have been receiving in person instruction since earlier this month.
The grade seven through 12 announcement, made by La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza on Jan. 21, is generating a sense of anticipation.
“We are all glad that they are coming back,’’ said La Grande High School math teacher Jeff Roberts.
Since mid March of 2020 most instruction given by grade seven through 12 teachers to their students has been provided online via the LGSD’s Comprehensive Distance Learning program.
Roberts said he is eagerly awaiting the opportunity to be working in person with his students.
“The students need it (in person instruction) and teachers need it (the chance to provide in person instruction),’’ Roberts said.
The educator added it will be much easier to get students to complete their assignments while in a classroom than via CDL. One reason is that students will be doing many of their assignments in class where he can observe them and quickly provide help when students have questions.
LHS counselor Teresa Dowdy said teachers are delighted to have students back for in-person instruction but noted that in some cases their happiness is restrained because many educators here have not yet been vaccinated for COVID-19.
“I feel that some teachers would be a little more excited if they were already vaccinated,’’ Dowdy said.
The counselor said teachers want to be vaccinated not only to protect themselves but also their students.
Gov. Kate Brown announced last week she wants to make vaccinating educators a priority but it is not known when Northeast Oregon educators will be vaccinated.
LGSD students in grades seven through 12 starting Wednesday, will be attending school in A and B cohorts on alternate days. This means half of the students will attend school one and the other half the next day to allow for social distancing rules to be followed. The grade seven through 12 students will be required to complete assignments on their own during the days they are not in class.
This unusual schedule is among many new things the LHS and LMS will have to adjust to. Dowdy said that while students at LHS are delighted to be coming back some are nervous about factors like the new schedule and social distancing rules they will have to adhere to.
“They will have to navigate some new things before they settle into a new routine and feel comfortable,’’ Dowdy said.
LHS and LMS choir teacher Kevin Durfee is delighted that he will have the chance to instruct students in person once again. He said teaching students online is awkward and limiting. The choir teacher noted it is impossible to get groups of students to sing together in harmony via internet teleconference sessions because of the difference in students’ home internet connections and computer equipment. This prevents Durfee from being able to receive in synchrony the sound of students singing at the same time in different places.
Durfee said he is very impressed with the efforts made by the school district’s administrators and staff to meet the needs of students while offering Comprehensive Distance Learning.
“I don’t know anyone who has not worked extremely hard to do what is best for students,’’ Durfee said.
LHS Spanish teacher Anne March said she senses students are excited about returning to school for in-person instruction after being home for so long
“They will appreciate the four walls of a classroom,’’ March said.
She said it has been difficult for students to study at home because of distractions like loud siblings and home responsibilities assigned by their parents.
“Some have to watch their (younger) siblings,’’ March said, noting this has made it difficult for students to concentrate on their studies.
March lauds how hard teachers and students have worked during the pandemic to overcome hurdles to education.
“It has been hard but we made it work,’’ March said.
Students looking forward to coming back include LHS sophomore Eli Bisenius who will not miss Comprehensive Distance Learning.
“I am pretty excited. I am looking forward to not looking at a computer,’’ the LHS sophomore said.
Bisenius also said he can not wait to get to LHS where he will have the chance to see his friends again at school.
Eli Bisenius’s sister Aubrey, a La Grande Middle School eighth grader, has a similar sentiment. She also is looking forward to seeing her friends at school and having the opportunity to study at school where she said there will be less distractions than at home.
Aubrey Bisenius said she is not worried about the new rules she will have to follow at LMS.
“I am fine with it as long as I’m going to school,’’ the eight grader said.
Dowdy said the sense of anticipation at LHS as Jan. 27 approaches is a lot like the feeling students and teachers normally have in late August as the summer break ends..
“It is like (the approach of) the first day of school,’’ Dowdy said.
