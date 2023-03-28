FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT

Experiment with veggies when assembling this pot pie recipe.

 Linda Gassenheimer/TNS

I love pot pies. They’re warm, inviting and a great way to incorporate vegetables into a meal. This is a one-pot vegetarian dinner that takes 25 minutes to make. You can use any vegetables you like, using this recipe as a guide to the amounts needed.

For the sake of speed, I use biscuit dough instead of a pie crust. It comes prepared and can be found in the refrigerator case of the supermarket. It takes 15 minutes to cook through, unlike pie dough, which can take 30 minutes. Or just sprinkle the top of the pie with seasoned breadcrumbs for a quick crust.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.