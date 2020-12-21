201222_lgo_community_archer
A talented archer with deep La Grande roots who used a technique many people in this region tried to emulate decades ago has died.
Gerald Rimbey, 90, passed away earlier this month in Reedsport after an extended illness. Rimbey lived in Union County most of life before moving to Reedsport about two decades ago.
“He was an icon (in local archery circles),’’ said Norm Paullus, a member of the Grande Ronde Bowmen, a La Grande-based archery club Rimbey belonged to for decades.
Rimbey won enough trophy hardware at archery tournaments to fill a small room and was at his peak in the late 1950s and early 1960s. One of Rimbey’s most successful years in archery was in 1959 when he won all three divisions of the Northwest archery championships , a feat rarely accomplished in the event at the time, Paullus said. In that same year, he traveled to Elko, Nevada where he won the first ever Silver Buckle Tournament, a prestigious competition open only to the top archers in the United States west of the Rocky Mountains.
Paullus said Rimbey, using a recurve bow, could fire four arrows at a target 80-yards away and each would hit within four inches of the bullseye. Rimbey is one of the few archers Paullus said, who could do this consistently.
One reason for Rimbey’s success is that he had good technique and excellent muscle memory. Paullus explained that he could repeat the same motion multiple times without varying it. Many archers watched Rimbey closely at shoots so they could copy him.
“People wanted to replicate his style,’ they were always quizzing him about it, ’ Paullus said.
Rimbey was also highly respected in archery circles not only for his talent but also his integrity. Paullus said he would never report an inaccurate score to judges or do anything to violate the honor code archers abide by at tournaments.
“He was so honest that nobody would ever even suspect him (of doing anything against the rules),’’ Paullus said.
Rimbey was also a good story teller.
“He had a dry sense of humor. It was hard to tell sometimes if the story he was telling really happened,’’ Paullus said.
Many of his stories were about hunting experiences. Rimbey did all of his hunting with a bow. He was often successful as a hunter because he had an excellent ability to gauge how far a game animal was from him. Paullus said. This ability to determine distances also helped him when at tournaments in which yardage was not marked.
Rimbey worked at several jobs during his career, including ones with the La Grande Fire Department and Martin’s Archery in Walla Walla, Washington. for which had made more than 2,000 bows over a two-year period.
A service will be held for Rimbey at a later date in the La Grande area. His cremains will be placed in Island City Cemetery.
