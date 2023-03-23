If there's any dietary wisdom, it's that you do a body good by eating plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables. Certainly, the experts agree with both the American Heart Association and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's "MyPlate" program recommending that we fill half our plate each day with plant-based foods.

Thanks to their reputation for being more nutritious, as well as better for the environment, foods labeled "organic" are increasingly the choice. According to the Organic Trade Association, the leading voice for organic trade in the U.S., sales of such food products grew from an estimated $26.9 billion in 2010 to more than $63 billion in 2021. Perhaps not surprisingly, fresh fruits and vegetables accounted for the largest portion of all organic food sales in 2021, followed by eggs and dairy, beverages, packaged foods, bread/grains, snack foods and condiments, and meat/fish/poultry.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.