Q: I’ve read about polio appearing again in the U.S. Should I be worried about my kids?

A: It was reported over the summer that an unvaccinated man in New York got polio and has developed paralysis, and there is evidence of the virus circulating in the state’s wastewater. The patient reportedly contracted a form of polio that can be traced back to the live poliovirus used in the oral vaccine. This version of the vaccine has not been used in the U.S. since 2000. Health officials said the virus probably originated overseas in an oral vaccine distributed there.

Dr. Yvonne A. Maldonado is the chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the Stanford University School of Medicine. F​or more information, go to HealthyChildren.org, the website for parents from the AAP.

