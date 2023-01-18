LIFE-HEALTH-PEDIATRICIAN-QA-DMT

When we look at alcohol's effect on a child's developing brain, the risks become clearer. (Lincolnrogers/Dreamstime/TNS)

 HO

With so many other issues affecting young people right now, teen alcohol use may not seem like that big of a deal. You might recall your own early experiences and figure that some drinking can be expected. But when we look at alcohol's effect on a child's developing brain, the risks become clearer.

It's helpful to realize that the human brain continues to grow and develop until age 25. Frequent alcohol use can have a negative impact on regions of the brain that handle learning, memory and speech, as well as visual and spatial thinking.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dr. Wendy Hasson is double boarded in general pediatrics and pediatric critical care medicine. She is the medical director for the Pediatric ICU at Randall Children's Hospital in Portland, Oregon and a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. She is also the mother to two young children, ages 6 months and 4 years.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.