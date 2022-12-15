Progress on the restoration of Athena's historic Gem Theatre marked a major milestone on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, when the last piece of drywall covered over the
The last piece of drywall in Athena’s Gem Theatre goes over this section during a ceremony Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, which becomes the permanent home of the plastic skeleton Dr. No, which represents those who doubted the project would finish.
The project to restore the Gem Theatre in Athena is nearing completion, and now the hundreds who have helped can leave a message for the future.
Athena’s Gem Inc., the nonprofit behind the project, plans a ceremony Saturday, Dec. 10, to emplace a time capsule and close up its final bit of wall.
Rob McIntyre, Athena-Weston School District music department director, is the Gem Theatre project manager. He has worked for 17 years on restoring the Gem and its adjacent Star Saloon. He said the time capsule is to contain messages and memorabilia of the more than 400 people who have helped restore the complex.
“Drywalling the auditorium was a horrible job,” McIntyre said. “When COVID hit, we couldn’t get a crew, so it sat for a year-and-a-half. We finally got a crew of five volunteers. Some of the work was 27 feet off the ground. We worked on weekends for a year, at six sheets per day. It took four years because of the delay.”
That crew put in 924 sheets of drywall.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.