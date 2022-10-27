Although wintry weather has replaced the persistent summer-like conditions, there are still attractive angling opportunities in Northeastern Oregon, according to recent reports from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Grande Ronde River
Trout fishing has been good near Troy. Trout can be caught using a variety of techniques including spinners, flies, and bait. The October caddis hatch is in full swing and may provide for some fun fly fishing. Anglers are catching steelhead and coho salmon. For steelhead, anglers can try using flies or casting jigs under bobbers. Coho can be caught with spinners, and plugs may be a good option as well. Anglers are reminded that wild steelhead, chinook salmon, and bull trout cannot be harvested and must be released
Imnaha River
Steelhead fishing has begun to pick up, and the lower river near Cow Creek will probably be the best area for fishing throughout the fall. Anglers should remember that wild steelhead, chinook salmon, and bull trout may be encountered in the Imnaha River. They cannot be harvested, and must be released.
Wallowa County ponds
Several local ponds have been stocked this year with rainbow trout including some larger fish over 16 inches. Casting spinners or flies can be effective for catching fish at Marr Pond. Using bait can also be a productive method for fishing for trout at the local Wallowa County ponds. Kinney Lake was recently stocked and should provide fishing opportunities for the fall and throughout the winter.
Unity Reservoir
Has been fishing steady for rainbow trout with anglers reporting decent catch rates and quality size fish. Bank anglers have been quite successful with boat anglers reporting good success as well. Those looking to fish from a boat are still able to launch their boats; however, the dock is no longer in due to low water levels.
Wallowa River
Recently, trout fishing has been very good with some fish longer than 14 inches being caught. Locally, October caddis have begun hatching which can create a fun fishing opportunity. Casting spinners also may be a good way to catch trout in the Wallowa River. Steelhead fishing opened Sept. 1. A few tagged steelhead have been detected moving into the Wallowa River, and more should move in as the fall progresses into winter. Coho salmon are moving into the Wallowa River watershed and will begin spawning. Please be careful not to disturb spawning salmon. There is no season for coho salmon in the Wallowa River, and anglers cannot fish for them there. Anglers are reminded that wild steelhead, chinook salmon, coho salmon, and bull trout cannot be harvested and must be released.
Wallowa Lake
Was stocked with rainbow trout throughout the year. Some of these fish should continue to be available throughout the fall. Anglers may find good success fishing for trout near the mouth of the Wallowa River on the south end of the lake.
Snake River below Hells Canyon Dam
Sturgeon fishing was good in the this summer with fish being caught throughout the river downstream of Hells Canyon Dam. Anglers are reminded that they must use barbless hooks to fish for sturgeon, and sturgeon may not be retained in the Snake River. All sturgeon must be released unharmed and cannot be removed from the water. Anglers continue to catch fall chinook downstream of the Salmon River confluence, and some steelhead have also been caught throughout Hells Canyon.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.