FOOD-COOKBOOK-KIEFFER-100-MORNING-TREATS-MCT

"100 Morning Treats," by Sarah Kieffer. 

 Chronicle Books/TNS

MINNEAPOLIS — When the sky blooms from lavender to pink, and the sun chases away the last vestiges of cold, that's when Sarah Kieffer finds her inspiration.

"There is a calm and stillness, both outside and in, that can be found in the early hours," she said. "Baking in the morning, when the day has just begun, is something I love."

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.