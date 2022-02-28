UNION COUNTY — Vehicles are piling up, but not on the freeway.
The number of cars and trucks going through autobody and repair shops has been increasing steadily, according to repair shop owners. Auto body repair stores have reported waitlists of several months in advance that have caused significant delays in the time it takes to get vehicles back on the road. Part of the delay is due to supply chain issues, they said. Other reasons, they said, are more locally based economic problems.
“There's definitely been an increase (in demand) especially with the other auto body shops on 10th street in Baker recently going out of business,” said Tabbitha Jensen, manager at Eagle Valley Collision Rebuilders in Baker City. “I heard that Joe’s over on Broadway is seeing the same. There’s definitely an increase in demand that is higher than usual.”
Jensen said that her shop has had an increase in business and repairs, but didn’t want to point fingers at the general public's driving habits. Instead, she said that having a local auto body shop close meant that Eagle Valley Collision Rebuilders was taking on a lot more clients than they normally had.
So many, in fact, that the shop has a backlog of work putting their next scheduled availability several months in the future.
“Right now, for body work, on a regular schedule we’re booked out to May,” Jensen said. “My next job (availability) is May 2nd. This is the furthest that we’ve ever been booked out.”
Jensen noted that the shop can still perform routine and basic repairs to help get cars street legal, such as replacing headlights or tail lights. As well, Jensen said she hadn’t noticed any part shortages as far as car parts are concerned.
Still, certain parts are difficult to procure, according to Joe Horst, owner of La Grande Auto Repair which he opened in 1993. Horst said that his repair shop is currently averaging about a week for repairs, but that all depends on what parts are needed. Certain electrical parts are on backorder for months according to Horst, which means some repairs may get stalled for extended periods of time as supplies get shipped in.
“There are some things that are getting more and more difficult to get,” he said. “One good example is modules from the dealers. There seem to have a lot of national back orders on those, and other parts as well. I think it has to do with the fact that they’re not being able to come up with the (computer) chips as usual as they have been.”
Silicon computer chip manufacturers have been in the spotlight for their inability to keep up with ever increasing demand for computer chips, leading to shortages in everything from game consoles, cellphones and even new vehicles.
“We’ve always been really busy,” Horst said, “and I think a lot of it has to do with the fact that buying new cars isn’t as easy as it has been, so people are fixing their old ones.”
The secondary effect of the chip shortage and the manufacture of new cars meant that the used car market saw an increase in demand.
Sales of new cars have decreased while the used car market flourished, according to numerous media reports. In some instances, cars had actually appreciated in value due to the relative scarcity.
Repair shops have been inundated with an increased demand for services, which is only exacerbated by the still lingering nationwide labor shortage.
