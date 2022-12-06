CHICAGO — The three winning cookie recipes for the Chicago Tribune's 36th annual Holiday Cookie Contest offer an ideal variety of cookies for spreading cheer this season.

Below, find the recipes for Decorated Snickerdoodle Sugar Cookies, the third-place recipe from Christine Mayer of Evanston; Marbled Pistachio Almond Cookies from DeKalb County’s Andrew Yohanan; and our first-place winner, Chicagoan Caroline Crispino’s Chocolate Salted-Caramel Surprise Cookies.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.