The economic downturn caused by COVID-19 is hitting a major Union County employer hard.
Barreto Manufacturing, Inc. of La Grande, has reduced its staff by about two thirds since mid March when government steps to curb the spread of COVID-19 shutdown the economy.
“In the past two weeks we have laid off 85 employees,’’ said Greg Barreto, the president and CEO of Barreto Manufacturing.
Barreto Manufacturing had between 120 and 130 employees before it started reducing its staff, a task its president finds exceedingly painful.
“Laying people off is the hardest thing a business owner ever has to do.’’ said Barreto, who is also a state legislator, one who is completing sixth year as a Representative of House District 58 and is not running for reelection.
Barreto said that he had to make comparable layoffs during the recession of 2008-09 and that his staff was back to its previous level two to three years later. Barreto is hoping that after the COVID-19 crisis that his company rebounds in less time.
“I’m hoping that the economy will come back faster,’’ he said, explaining that this could be the case because the downturn occurred so quickly.
Barreto said this month’s layoffs were necessary because his business dropped dramatically because of COVID-19.
“Our orders virtually shut down,’’ he said.
His company has historically received many orders over the phone in the spring but those have not come in this month.
“Things are pretty dead,’’ Barreto said. “We are at a standstill right now.’’
Barreto Manufacturing produces tillers, trenchers, log splitters, wood chippers, stump grinders and trailers and accessories. It has two La Grande area plants, one at La Grande Industrial Park and another just east of Hot Lake. Almost all of the employees laid off worked at these two plants.
He said government restrictions put in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by requiring that people maintain a distance of six feet between each other have not affected the operation of his company. He explained that the buildings at its plants are spacious enough to make it easy for employees to maintain a distance of at least six feet.
Barreto said he hopes that funding from the $2 trillion stimulus package Congress was about to pass Friday when talked to The Observer, could help his company retain employees.
This month’s layoffs come on the heels of a very successful period in the company’s history.
“Our business had doubled in the past four years,’’ Barreto said.
