The Scooters Youth Hunting Camp (SYHC) was held this past Saturday at the Gem Co. Rod & Gun Club in Emmett, Idaho. I get to hit most of the big shows in America and conduct seminars at a lot of them. But the SYHC is my most favorite show. I don’t understand it but I think you get more joy when you give to someone who can never repay you.

The camp is put on by a multitude of volunteers and none of them makes a penny. Due to this and some over-the-top donors, the kids get to attend for free. Scott McGann (the founder) works year-round getting things lined up and the volunteers have weekly meetings, hustle up donations and work their tails off setting up the camp.

