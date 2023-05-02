I’ve never seen the movie “Ice Age.” But a buddy would periodically quote things out of it and said that there was a random squirrel that would pop up now and then. Well, with the recent weather pattern I think that I’m going to make a sequel — “Ice Age: Part II.” To add a new twist, I’m going to use a whistle pig instead of a squirrel so it has a local flavor.

When I was a kid, I distinctly remember one of my grade school teachers teaching us that the sun was going to eventually burn out and everything on earth would freeze. Now, 60 years later they’re scaring small children with global warming. After this winter (I flew home on April 14 and over the next week it snowed three times and was 27 degrees some mornings with a hard frost on our windshields) I’m more likely to believe that we are in danger of dying of the second ice age than global warming.

