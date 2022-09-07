If you’ve never backpacked, you have to try it. I can’t describe the sense of freedom you have when you throw on a backpack and take out into the wilderness. You’re not worried about 401k’s, mortgages, etc. You’re just worried about surviving. If something happens, you’re on your own. I’ve encountered rivers washing out due to heavy rains, having to load up and pack out in the dark due to forest fires, bears rubbing against my tent, blizzards etc. And yet it has all been worthwhile!

I think a lot of people are scared to go backpacking because they think you have to go on a Bataan Death March. The first time I encourage people to just take off on a 1- or 2-mile trip. You need to figure out if your gear will hold up and if you have the necessary items. Everyone’s desires varies. On your first trip only go on a short trip.

