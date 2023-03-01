I just got back from the Safari Club International convention in Nashville. I thought that it’d be a fun article for you to read about what goes on there. Ever since I began conducting seminars at the SCI Convention it has been held in either Reno or Las Vegas but this year it got moved to Nashville.

I don’t know if changing the venue livened things up or what, but everyone that I talked to agreed that it was a lot livelier and fresher this year. All of the guides that I talked to had drummed up more business than normal and I had the best attendance in my seminars than ever before.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.