Mangoes are native to India where they are known as “the king of fruit.” They are the most popular fruit in the world. Mangoes are an important ingredient in dishes as varied as curries, chutneys, and tropical fruit salads. They can be eaten raw, pickled, dried, or cooked or liquified in your favorite smoothie. Mangoes peeled with a stick handle are popular street food.

You can either eat raw and ripe mangoes, or use mango powder, which is made from green (unripe) mangoes. The powder is used as a souring agent and is preferred to lemons and tamarinds because of its longer shelf life. The powder is added to food dishes, primarily vegetarian, right before serving so that it’s noticeable flavor brightens the taste of the dish you’re serving.

Wendy Schmidt is a longtime gardener. She lives in La Grande.

