Humid days, the air you can wear, a chore to even breathe — that’s the weather toads and frogs like best. The presence of toads and frogs is more noticeable at night, when you can hear their voices.
Toads and frogs eat lots of insects, so it’s natural to want to attract them to the garden.
Many garden catalogs offer “toad houses” for sale. They resemble an inverted flowerpot with a hole for a door.
You can do just as well making your own toad house from an unglazed terra cotta pot. The terra cotta is porous and will breathe, as well as keeping some dampness. Evaporation keeps the pot cool. Set a rock over the drain hole. Chip a toad-size hole in the pot’s rim.
Toads and frogs need to lay eggs in water. A pond or water feature will do. If you want tadpoles from the eggs, you can’t have big fish unless you create a place for the tadpoles to hide.
To encourage the necessary humidity, lower leaves and branches should be left on your plants, especially in the shady areas toads and frogs love. Also don’t let the soil or plants dry out. Some large rocks sitting around fairly close to each other help trap moisture.
Besides being useful in ridding gardens of insects, toads and frogs are environmental indicators. They are among the first species to disappear if things turn toxic to life. Biologists and ecologists monitor the presence of frogs. If you see frogs, it’s safe to assume that the environment is toxin-free. That may be why the sighting of frogs evoke smiles.
To summarize about attracting toads and frogs:
1. Water often.
2. Let plants be close and keep the lower branches and leaves to encourage humidity.
3. Encourage humidity with the use of mulch or rocks.
4. Have a water pool, even if only temporary in early spring.
5. If your pond has fish, add a brush pile half in and half out of the water at the edge.
Frogs are also a food source for animals. They fill the air with their peeps, trills, whistles, grunts, and snores. Their music adds dimension to our evenings. Try to learn the identity of a specific frog or toad by their song.
Enrich your garden by purposely attracting frogs and toads, and share your garden with other creatures by making it a habitat.
Wendy Schmidt is a longtime gardener. She lives in La Grande.
