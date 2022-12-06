If you want a change of pace from coffee or tea, you could try Yerba maté. It has the strength of coffee, the health benefits of tea, and the joy of chocolate.

Maté is the dried or roasted leaves of Ilex paraguariensis. It is the hot or cold beverage of choice in South America. It’s served in a gourd called a calabash with a metal tube that has a strainer on the bottom to filter out pieces of leaves.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Wendy Schmidt is a longtime gardener. She lives in La Grande.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.