When you find a flower in a hidden corner of your yard, it’s nice to bring it to the house or give it to a friend. That way, the beauty can be appreciated rather than lost.

The beauty of cut flowers doesn’t last forever, though — we know it will wither and die. But it can last longer if you meet its nutritional needs.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Wendy Schmidt has been a Master Gardener since 1997. She lives in La Grande.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.