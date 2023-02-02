The usual New Year’s resolutions involve weight loss or exercise. Here’s your excuse to toss those aside and make a difference to others with promises for the environment.
1. Place a plant or tree in your yard specifically for use by wildlife. A shrub for cover, flowers for bees or butterflies, or fruits, berries or seeds for birds.
2. This year try biological controls rather than chemicals.
3. Try composting for soil improvement.
4. Enclose a packet of seeds in a greeting card.
5. Visit a native plant nursery. Buy one to try.
6. Add organic matter to your soil (just in one small area to see if it works).
7. If you have never had a vegetable garden, grow at least one item for your table.
8. Visit a public garden. Look at the landscaping and hardscaping (concrete and rock permanent structures). Note the use of color and plant combinations. Feel free to copy what pleases you — take a notebook, sketchbook or camera so you remember.
9. Absorb some of the peace and beauty of a public park and observe native plants in their natural setting.
10. Take some time to garden with a child. See the wonders through their eyes.
11. Plant one tree to improve the environment. If you don’t have space for a tree, donate one to a school or public park.
12. Gardening is a belief in the future. Be thankful you can be a part of growing something: all you have to do is want to.
13. To be kind to your plants (and to get rid of insect predators), put up a bird house or bat house. Consider adding a feeder and a source of water.
14. Promise to share the delights of nature’s bounty in the form of blooms, plants and produce.
15. Consider creating a garden space for flowers; to enjoy their beauty, colors and/or fragrance.
16. Try creating a garden following a plan: year-round color, or cut bouquets, or foliage combinations. A garden can even be planned to yield seed pods for a dried bouquet.
17. Create a secluded space for reading and meditation.
Watching plants grow is a fulfilling hobby. Happy gardening!
Wendy Schmidt is a longtime gardener. She lives in La Grande.
