Moonflower — Ipomoea alba — is a vining, night-blooming plant related to morning glories. It’s hardy in zones 9-11, so if you grow a moonflower and it drops seed, it won’t come up the next year from the seeds it has dropped. Also it won’t winter over.
Moonflower is a useful ornamental vine, as its fragrant flowers are white, and they bloom only at night. Devote a small area of your garden to night-blooming flowers.
For instance, next to your patio. Late evening use of your patio will be enhanced with the large white fragrant blossoms.
Through many years of growing and adaptation the moonflower has become a night-blooming flower, pollinated by moths.
The moonflower has a fragrance similar to orange blossoms. The plant has to have hours of darkness to bloom. For instance, it won’t bloom well if you locate it in an area where a floodlight is on most or all of the night.
Deer like moonflowers, but the plant is vigorous enough to withstand some grazing. Another predator of moonflower is the tomato hornworm.
It isn’t advisable to grow moonflower in pots. They need a support system which isn’t practical in a pot.
Ingesting moonflower is not advisable. Symptoms will begin in an hour, and include agitation, confusion and hallucinations.
Similar plants such as devil’s weed, devil’s trumpet, or Jimson weed (datura) are toxic and are often called moonflower, which can be confusing.
Moonflower can be grown inside in pots as long as it gets adequate sunlight and consistent moisture.
Devote a small section of your landscape to night-blooming flowers to attract moths and sphinx moths and other night pollinators to your garden.
Wendy Schmidt is a longtime gardener. She lives in La Grande.
