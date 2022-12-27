Groceries have a shelf life, animals have a life span and humans have a life expectancy. We always hope we can squeeze more out of it than we are promised. (It isn’t ever going to happen, but that is what hope is all about). Sometimes there are miracles. ...
The truth is that a dog’s lifespan is much shorter than a human’s.
My service dog, Molly, touched the lives of many people. She never held back her enthusiastic loves and kisses; making friends with all the people, dogs, school kids and joggers who went past our house.
We are all shocked and saddened that her life was suddenly cut short. She wasn’t finished giving all the unrestrained love she had —straight from her heart.
Throughout her short 12 years she was a therapy dog as well as my service dog. She volunteered for many years loving the high school kids during their pottery class in Lebanon, Missouri, even serving as a model in the art class. Calm und unaffected by chaotic classrooms, she had a marked effect on the students.
Molly accompanied me to work in a local art gallery, went on walks, and loved to run laps around the house. Famous for her social eating, she brought her food, a mouthful at a time to the living room to eat gradually while friend and I had tea.
She rode shotgun with me, looking out the windshield straight ahead and smiling. Sometimes she sat upright in the backseat to all appearances having her own chauffeur.
Molly audited pottery class at EOU with me where everyone became her BFF. It was a better world when Molly was here; and that’s a fact.
Wendy Schmidt is a longtime gardener. She lives in La Grande.
