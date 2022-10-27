A frequent sight throughout towns in late October are porch personalities: bright orange jack-o’-lanterns. Many are jolly, sporting toothy grins.
Some pumpkins are more edible than others. The huge pumpkins tend to be more fibrous and less tasty. If you want to eat it as a winter squash or make a pie from it, try a smaller pumpkin that is heavy for its size (called sugar, pie, or sweet pumpkins).
National Pumpkin Day was Oct. 26.
Pumpkins are native to North America (specifically Mexico) and have been growing here for over 9,000 years. Ancient peoples were growing pumpkins before they started growing beans or corn. As soon as they grew all three crops, they used the “three sisters method.” The corn stalks served as a trellis for the beans. The beans helped support and anchor the corn in the wind. Pumpkins and other squash spread out and the leaves shaded the shallow roots of the corn and deterred weeds.
The Irish had a tradition of carving lantern out of root vegetables. It was a lot of trouble hollowing the out. When immigrants came to America, they found pumpkins a better lantern choice.
Botanically in the cucurbita or squash family, you’ll find pumpkins: C. Pepo, C. Moschata, C. Maxima, and C. Mixta. Pumpkin is a fruit, technically a berry. Every part of the pumpkin plant is edible: skin, meat, leaves, flowers, stems, and seeds.
The United States produces 610,120 tonnes of pumpkins per year. China produces 8,427,676 tonnes. Illinois produces as much as the rest of the states, and Morton, Illinois, is the pumpkin capital of the USA and is the location of Libby’s, which produces 85% of the world’s canned pumpkin.
To grow pumpkins, plant seeds on a mound of fertile soil in a sunny location. This gives you good drainage. Plant in late May or the first week of June, as they take 90 to 120 days to grow and mature.
Pumpkins are a good source of potassium, vitamin A, and beta carotene. As a winter-type squash, pumpkins keep up to three months intact, but after you cut them, they keep two to three days (longer if refrigerated or outdoors in cold weather).
Almost all pumpkins ripen and get harvested in October. This is very convenient for Halloween and in November for pumpkin pie and pumpkin bread, pumpkin cheesecake and other desserts.
A favorite pumpkin pie recipe requires only a bottom crust, and the pumpkin custard (mix all ingredients together well, then pour into the raw crust):
2 cups pumpkin
3/4 cup sugar
dash of salt
1 large can evaporated mil
3 large eggs
1/3 tsp. nutmeg
1 tsp cinnamon
1/4 tsp ginger
1 tsp allspice
1 tsp vanilla.
Bake at 350F (glass pan 325F) until the middle is almost set (45 minutes or so).
The Irish legend of the jack-o’-lantern: Stingy Jack was arguing with the devil, trying to get him to pay his bar tab. This angered the devil so much that after Jack died, he condemned him to an eternity of wandering the earth every night with a lantern made out of a hollowed out turnip. When Irish immigrants came to America, the pumpkin became a natural choice to use as a lantern, being essentially hollow and easier to use as a lantern. The jack-o’-lantern used to be a turnip in Ireland.
Wendy Schmidt is a longtime gardener who has been a Master Gardener since 1997. She lives in La Grande.
