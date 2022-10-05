Ever had so much zucchini that you left it in any unlocked car (sometimes in broad daylight)? if you were anxious about getting caught, you waited until after dark. ...?
Zucchini is a very productive vegetable, and can be a blessing to those who have no garden, and too much of a good thing for those whose garden is doing well.
There are ways to deal with your problem blessing. Zucchini bread, for instance. Freezing ground up zucchini to make bread later, like in the middle of winter. Oven bake a whole zucchini that got too big, with meat and/or seasoned vegetables in the middle after cutting it in half lengthwise and scooping out the seeds.
Then there’s zucchini relish:
Grind together, let sit 1 hour, drain:
10-11 cups zucchini
4 onions
1 yellow bell pepper
1 red bell pepper
3 green bell peppers (or use all green)
Add:
2-1/2 cups vinegar
2-1/2 cups sugar
1 Tbsp cornstarch
1 Tbsp dry mustard
2 tsp celery seed
1/2 tsp black pepper
2 tsp mace
1 tsp turmeric
Cook 20 minutes and seal.
There’s even a use for lots of extra yellow summer squash: Country Club Squash (casserole)
6-8 yellow squash (can use zucchini)
Salt and pepper to taste
2 Tbsp butter, 1 bouillon cube
1-2 Tbsp grated onion
1 egg well beaten
1cup sour cream
1/2 cup bread crumbs
1/2 cup shredded cheddar
Coarsely cut up squash and cook in a small amount of water until almost tender, drain. Mash lightly with a fork; add salt and pepper, butter, onion, and bouillon. Add egg and sour cream. Pour into a one-quart Pyrex dish. Sprinkle with bread crumbs and (optional) cheese. Bake at 350F for about 30 minutes. It’s good hot or cold.
I didn’t go into botanical names and how to grow the squash, but it is too late in the autumn to fill in those details. Hopefully you have neighbors or your own generous garden. Now is the time to enjoy the fruits of the earth!
Putting your garden to bed
This is also the spooky time of year when the spiders seem to be tossing their net webs in all the trees and bushes. The landscape takes on a Halloween vibe. There are cloth ghosts in trees, and jack-o-lanterns on steps and porches. Soon smoke will be in the air from burning leaves, fields, and bonfires for cocoa and marshmallow roasting.
The spiders and flies sense winter’s closeness and try to live in our houses. (Those are the kind of squatters we really don’t want). At least the spiders are quiet roommates.
It is time to think about bringing the houseplants in from the porch. If your tomatoes and herbs are growing well, think about digging them up, potting them, and having them in the house. You won’t have to lose your whole garden when it freezes.
It is time to share. Dig up some of your extra plants (or cuttings you have started), and share them with gardening friends. There’s always room for another perennial.
Some pruning has been done earlier to the yard bushes, and the rest of the pruning will be done when trees, grape vines, roses, etc. are dormant.
The leaves will need to be raked later, and mulch added before the first frost. If you intend to start cuttings in the future, think about buying a bale of peat moss.
I’m starting a garden web blog, which will be a format for discussing garden tips and problems, and I’ll install a garden calendar of chores and when they need to be done (it’s from the Missouri botanical garden). The blog address is: GreenGardenWhimsy.com.
