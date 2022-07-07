When you find a flower out in a hidden corner of your yard, it’s nice to bring it to the house or give it to a friend. That way, the beauty can be appreciated rather than lost.
The beauty of cut flowers doesn’t last forever, we know it will wither and die. But, it can last longer if you meet its nutritional needs.
Food
Flowers are living things and need food in order to live longer. You can provide what they need with one of the following vase solutions:
• Mix one part of the common lemon-lime sodas with three parts of water. Do not use diet drinks or colas. (Diet drinks have no sugar and the colas contain too much acid for flowers). Add 1/4 teaspoon bleach per quart to keep the solution clear and bacteria-free.
• Put two tablespoons lemon juice or bottled “ReaLemon,” one tablespoon of sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon of bleach in a quart of warm water. Add another 1/4 teaspoon bleach every fourth day.
To do list
• Use a clean vase (bacteria clog water tubes inside the stems, and starve the flower for water and nutrients).
• Prepare the flowers properly. Cut just-opening flowers early in the day when the flower’s carbohydrate concentration is highest. Put in water immediately.
• Immerse milky-sap flowers like poppies (bottom two inches of stem) in boiling water for 10 seconds just before using them in an arrangement.
• Gently remove lower leaves so no leaves will be under water. Recut the stems at an angle under water. This assures the flower a water supply, because then the water tubes aren’t clogged by air bubbles.
• Use oasis florist foam by putting it in water and waiting for it to sink. Pushing it underwater traps air bubbles which remain in the foam and cause early flower death. (Using oasis foam is not necessary).
• Keep flowers cool. Cut early in the morning. Put flowers in a cool place every night. Don’t place them in the sun, near a fireplace, or on top of the TV.
When you follow the above directions, even the tightest buds should open and finish blooming.
Caution
Do not use aspirin or vinegar in vase solutions. They are rarely effective in extending the flower’s life.
Don’t crush or burn stems as these practices don’t help.
Don’t use softened water in your vase as it contains sodium, which shortens the flower’s life.
The above information is from the University of California Extension System, Department of Agriculture, and Sunset magazine. Thank you to the sources of this information.
Enjoy your bouquet a little longer and thanks for reading.
Wendy Schmidt is a longtime gardener. She lives in La Grande.
