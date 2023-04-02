You would think winter would be over, but then it’s still barely April , and March is a good month for snow. We shouldn’t forget we are quite a bit above sea level, and our altitude is a real factor.
I’m thinking that the weather has forgotten that we’re supposed to be the dry side of Oregon.
I was overjoyed to see my little snow crocus starting to bloom, and the grape hyacinth foliage to appear. I’m anxiously awaiting the grape hyacinths to invade my whole yard like they did for my mother.
Meantime I found a helpful guide for when to plant successive items in the garden, taking into account their various degrees of frost-tenderness. I think it will be helpful:
• Blooming crocus are your cue to plant radishes, parsnips and spinach.
• When forsythia blooms, it is safe to plant peas, onion sets, and lettuce. Also at this time you can remove protective mulch.
• Half-hardy vegetables such as beets, carrots and chard can be safely planted when daffodils begin to bloom.
• Look for dandelions to bloom before planting potatoes.
• Perennial flowers may be planted when maple trees begin to leaf out.
• When quince is blooming, set out broccoli and cabbage.
• Wait for apple trees to bloom before planting bush beans.
• When apple blossoms fall, plant pole beans and cucumbers.
• By the time the lilacs are in full bloom, it is safe to plant tender annuals and squashes.
• Transplant your tomato plants into the garden when lily-of-the-valley is in full flower.
• Full-size maple leaves signal when to plant morning glory seeds.
• Peppers and eggplant may be set out when the bearded irises bloom.
• When the peonies bloom it’s time to plant tender melons such as cantaloupe.
Here’s to a great gardening year!
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wendy Schmidt is a longtime gardener. She lives in La Grande.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.