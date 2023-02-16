This time of year you can see dried weeds in fields, vacant lots and country roadsides.
I was never one to make winter bouquets, mostly calling them “dust collectors.” I have mellowed a bit after noticing the very intricate geometric patterns developed by some of them. The Queen Anne’s lace, for example, is like a million little starbursts on each blossom.
The very form of most dried weeds is exotic. The colors are often just bla- looking neutral grays and browns. There’s spray paint, of course, but then they start looking fake or cheap. Clear lacquer will often bring out their neutral colors, making them look richer.
In my younger years, Mom would don gloves and cut teasel, stick it in styrofoam cones, and make a believable little Christmas trees. She also made a pine cone and teasel doll ornament with a burlap skirt.
Gathering nature’s leftover plenty for reuse is recycling or upcycling. It’s the “in” thing to do. You don’t even have to know the names of weeds to cash in on the “freebies.”
Being a laid back, tardy sort of gardener, the fall clean up in my yard usually happens closer to spring. The sunflower stalks from the wild sunflowers have had their seed heads picked clean by birds. The birds enjoy the extra perches, and enterprising goldfinch come for the seeds.
The same happens with the coneflowers.
Consider growing plants just because they have decorative seed pods or unique winter form. Nigella is an example. Nigella seeds can also be used as a condiment.
Many of the allium or onion and garlic family have decorative seed heads on long stalks. Lotus pods are attractive. Some dried foliage is attractive. Dollar plant (lunaria) has been used in dried form for years as has Siberian iris.
Winter garden chores
• Don’t work garden soils if they are wet.
• Start onion and celery seed indoors now.
• If soil conditions allow, take a chance sowing peas, lettuce, spinach, and radishes outdoors. If the weather obliges, you will be rewarded with early harvests.
• Start cold weather vegetables indoors, such as cabbage, broccoli and other cruciforms.
• Check fruit trees for caterpillar egg masses. These are laid on twigs and resemble an oblong brown lump of gum wrapped around the stem. Cut off those twigs and destroy those eggs by rubbing them.
• Collect scion wood for grafting fruit trees later in the spring. Wrap bundled scions in plastic and store in the fridge.
• Begin pruning fruit trees. Start with apples and pears, then prune peaches and nectarines just before they bloom.
• Grapes and bramble fruit can be pruned starting near the end of the month.
• Start seeds of slow-growing annuals like ageratum, verbena, petunias, geraniums, coleus, impatiens, and salvia indoors now.
• Apply dormant sprays to ornamental trees and shrubs now. Spray on a mild day with temperatures above freezing.
It’s time to start thinking about gardening. Buy garden seeds early for the best selection. It’s not quite time to start the frost-tender ones indoors yet. Happy gardening!
