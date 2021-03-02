210304_lgo_news_biz_Bi-Mart
LA GRANDE — Jeff Thomas knew that the broken alarm system meant a sleepless night lay ahead of him.
Thomas, then the manager of La Grande’s Bi-Mart, had just arrived at his store on a Sunday afternoon in February about six years ago after being notified that its alarm system was malfunctioning. So severe were its problems that it could not be repaired that day. This meant Thomas had to spend the night at Bi-Mart monitoring the alarm to make sure it did not cause any problems.
Thomas spent all night and much of the morning monitoring the alarm system in his unoccupied store. To break up the tedium he even watched a DVD
It was one of about a half a dozen of times Thomas had to stay at his store overnight for one of a range of reasons. He never slept there and doubts that he could have if he tried.
“There is too much noise, there are a lot of sounds in a big building like that,’’ Thomas said.
Thomas’s overnight stays at Bi-Mart exhausted him but now look like mere speed bumps in a fulfilling career, one which ended Feb. 27 with his retirement. Thomas stepped down after a 43-year career with the Bi-Mart Corporation, one he feels blessed to have enjoyed.
“It has been a great company to work for, there are so many wonderful people I have met,’’ Thomas said.
Thomas had no idea he would someday be a manager when he took a position as a hardware clerk at Medford’s Bi-Mart in 1978 when he was only 18. He worked there 18 years before starting his administrative career, taking a position as a second assistant at Gresham’s Bi-Mart. A year later Thomas was transferred to La Grande’s store where he was promoted to first assistant. Thomas was named the manager of La Grande’s Bi-Mart three years later in 2002.
Thomas quickly became a familiar face to customers, a manager who spent relatively little time in his upstairs office, preferring to be on the main floor with customers and employees. His friendly, upbeat nature and quick wit made it easy for him to connect. This was evident three days before his retirement when Thomas saw a man in the checkout line with bags of rock salt. in his car.
“Are you going to use those as sandbags (to stop flooding)?’’ Thomas asked with a big grin, one retuned by the customer.
Thomas was always looking for openings like the rock salt provided, to connect.
“They break the ice with people,’’ Thomas said.
Thomas enjoyed meeting customers almost as much he did helping his employees with everything from stocking products, to taking inventory and cleaning.
“He liked working in the trenches with us,’’ said Tim Mustoe of Umatiilla County, who worked under Thomas at La Grande’s Bi-Mart for about five years.
Sporting goods clerk Mike Perry, who worked 17 years for Thomas said it was a delight to work under him.
“If you can’t work with Jeff, you can’t work for anyone. He is the best.’’ said Perry, who also retired Feb. 27.
La Grande Bi-Mart Employee Linda Stuplich said Thomas’s store has an unusually supportive atmosphere, one she said he played a big role in perpetuating.
“This is truly a family. If someone is down we pull together to help them,’’ Stuplich said.
Mustoe said Thomas not only knows how to connect with people but also is an adept problem solver.
“If a customer had an issue he knew how to make things right,’’ Mustoe said.
Thomas enjoyed his career but he admits that much of the stress of managing a store made it hard to sleep at times. He said on March 2 that he is sleeping much better today than he had been. One reason is that does have to worry about getting calls about store emergencies.
“I don’t have to sleep with my cell phone next to my head anymore,’’ Thomas said.
The COVID-19 pandemic added to Thomas’s stress level during his final year but it did not prevent La Grande’s Bi-Mart from faring well. He said sales were strong at his store and the company’s stores in general. The reason is many people have spent much more time at home during the pandemic, where they are devoting more time to activities like renovation work and gardening, all of which Bi-Mart carries many supplies for.
“We had a banner year,’’ Thomas said.
The products Bi-Mart, which opened in La Grande in the late 1980s, have changed significantly since its first store opened in 1955. Thomas said the corporation was one of the Northwest’s leading tire dealers in the 1950s and 1960s and continued carrying them into the 1970s. Bi-Mart stores also carried many appliances in its early years before phasing them out.
Thomas owes not only his career but also his family to Bi-Mart. Thomas met his wife Janine at Medford’s Bi-Mart where she was an employee. Today Jeff and Janine are the parents of four sons, three who live in La Grande and have four grandchildren.
Jeff Thomas said he and Janine have no plans to leave La Grande because of their family ties and their many friends here.
“We will stay here forever,’’ Jeff Thomas said.
