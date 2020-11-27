LA GRANDE — Union County is filled with generous people.
This was proven again during the Red Cross-operated La Grande Community Blood drive conducted Nov. 17 and 18.
Local residents donated 198 units of blood during the drive, according to a press release from Sheldon and Linda Strand, coordinators of the La Grande Community Blood Draw. Each unit represents a pint.
Sheldon Strand said in a press release this is the highest total the La Grande Community Blood Drive has had since at least 2000.
'We are grateful for those who participated by donating blood and supporting the effort in any way," the Strands said.
Sheldon Strand said according to the American Red Cross, each unit of blood can save the lives of three people.
"This means that our two-day effort can have a lifesaving affect on just under 600 people in need of this life preserving substance," the press release stated.
The Nov. 17-18 blood draw was one of five conducted as part of the La Grande Community Blood Drive in 2020. A total of 643 units were drawn, 178 more than in 2019.
Sheldon Strand said he is grateful for the volunteers who helped run the La Grande Community Drives this year.
"You may think it a small thing to take temperatures, register or escort donors, or contact the media and others in the community. And, don’t forget the people doing set-up and clean-up. Without these things the drive wouldn’t run smoothly," Sheldon Strand told volunteers in a blood drive report.
Stephen Dalmas, a blood drive recruitment manager for the American Red Cross in Boise, said blood being donated now is checked for COVID-19 antibodies, an indication someone had the virus. Dalmas said when COVID-19 antibodies are detected, plasma from the blood is used at hospitals to treat patients suffering from the virus.
