“Stories of Wallowa Lake: A History of the Lake and Its Communities,” by Rita Ehrle and Ellen Morris Bishop, of Wallowa County, was published by Eagle Cap Press in 2022. The softbound 248-page volume includes 290 photographs.
Rita Ehrle, right, and Ellen Morris Bishop, who collaborated on the new "Stories of Wallowa Lake," are the guest speakers at the Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, Brown Bag lecture series at the Josephy Center, Joseph.
JOSEPH — The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture’s Brown Bag series continues on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at noon with a presentation by Rita Ehrle and Ellen Morris Bishop who will talk about their new book, “Stories of Wallowa Lake: A History of the Lake and Its Communities.”
This new book offers new insights into Wallowa County’s storied history. It details the competition between an electric railroad and the more traditional steam line to serve Wallowa County, the attempt to establish a national park in the Wallowa Mountains and intriguing stories such as that of the Edelweiss Inn, Wallowa Lake dam and the myth of the Wallowa Lake monster.
Ehrle and her husband, Joe, owned and operated the Matterhorn Swiss Village at Wallowa Lake. The book began as a story of running the business but expanded in scope as people shared their stories and photos.
According to a press release, “Rita was enthralled by many of the stories her friends told of the hardships they endured when starting their businesses, and their persistence until they succeeded. When she attended the first Fishtrap at the Wallowa Lake United Methodist Camp, she was inspired to write a book about her friends’ travails and triumphs.”
Ehrle recorded interviews with Wallowa Lake business owners, past and present, and researched courthouse records, the Wallowa County Museum’s files, and the Wallowa County Chieftain and La Grande Observer archives. She invited Bishop to contribute to the book’s chapters on Wallowa Lake’s geology, flora and fauna. Together, they tracked down the stories of the Nez Perce and the early settlers, Old Chief Joseph, the extinction of the lake’s sockeye salmon, stagecoaches and more.
One reason the book is special is its inclusion of photographs not seen anywhere else. As Bishop — a Wallowa County writer, geologist and photographer — put it: “The many historic photos we found add authenticity and a real view back in time.”
