LA GRANDE — LJH Construction is set to expand its presence at Baum Industrial Park, including adding jobs.
The Union County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday, Sept. 16, to approve LJH Construction's purchase purchase of 4.08 acres of land at the park at 62500 Commerce Road, La Grande.
Amber and Luke Hines own LJH Construction, which does general contracting, remodeling and trucking. It has been operating at Baum Industrial Park, where it has one large building, for at least four years. LJH will pay $81,192 for the property.
Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage said LJH plans to construct two buildings at the park and add 10 jobs in the process.
"This is very good news for Union County," Beverage said. "These will be good paying jobs for Union County."
Beverage said LJH plans to complete its expansion in two years.
The county owns the industrial park. The businesses operating there include Romans' Precision Irrigation, Robbins Equipment and Johnson Electric. Land is $19,900 per acre at the park, which has 60 in all with 46 available for sale.
