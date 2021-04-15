UNION — A revamped car wash, laundromat and pet wash center is making a splash in downtown Union.
Brian and Day Combs, the owners of Scrub It Up Car Wash, Laundromat, Pet Wash recently finished making upgrades and additions to their business at 266 E. Beakman St. The upgrades make cleaning clothing, vehicles and pets almost as easy as reaching for a bottle of fabric softener or removing a lint tray from a dryer.
“We have wanted to do this since we bought it (Scrub It Up) two years ago,” Day Combs said of the upgrades and additions.
The upgrades were completed about a week ago and the public’s response has been encouraging.
“We have been getting a lot of great comments on our comment wall and our Facebook page,” Combs said.
The center’s new additions include a double stack dryer and a front load washer in the laundromat. This boosts the number of dryers Scrub It Up has to five and the number of washing machines to 10 — all to accommodate the growing number of people using the laundromat.
“We have been getting a lot of people,” Combs said.
People come in day and night to Scrub It Up for it is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
It is now a more inviting place to come at night after LED lights were added in the laundromat and the car wash bays.
“It is a lot brighter now,” Combs said.
New paint and color throughout the facility also liven up Scrub It Up’s look. The center’s exterior hues now are red, gray and black; its interior is varying shades of yellow and its pet wash station colors are green and lavender.
A new addition to the car wash is a vending machine offering air fresheners and cleaning supplies for vehicles.
Upgrades also have been made to the dog wash station, where new plumbing equipment boosts water pressure for the sprayer, and the hair dryer has been improved so it now puts out air faster, Combs said.
New features at the pet wash station also include a coconut shampoo for dogs.
“It helps loosen the undercoat so that dogs can shed faster,” Combs said.
Scrub It Up’s pet wash station is one of the few in this region.
“We don’t know of any other in Union, Wallowa or Baker counties,” Combs said, noting some people come from Baker and Wallowa counties to use the pet wash.
The station primarily serves dogs, but other pets also make appearances.
“Boys and girls in 4-H sometimes bring in their sheep, pigs and goats,” Combs said.
Business at Scrub It Up tends to be steady year-round, Combs said. The Oregon Department of Transportation’s move some years ago to use salt on winter roads has boosted winter business at the car wash to prevent the substance from corroding vehicles.
Combs said Scrub It Up provides a desalting solution in its bays because of ODOT’s decision.
Combs said she and her husband enjoy operating their business.
“We get to meet such a variety of people,” she said.
And their customers are considerate, she said, and do a great job of helping to keep Scrub It Up clean.
Additional information is available at Scrub It Up’s Facebook page.
