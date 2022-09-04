SALEM — Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will get an extra payment on top of their usual allotment this month, the state of Oregon said Friday, Sept. 2.
The emergency benefits for the 433,000 Oregon households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments, formerly known as food stamps, will be issued directly onto recipients’ Oregon Trail electronic benefit cards Sept. 13, Sept. 30 or Oct. 4. Recipients do not need to do anything to receive the extra payments, which have been authorized by the federal government throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
“We know that many rely on these additional emergency food benefits to get enough healthy food for themselves and their families,” Jana McLellan, interim director of the Oregon Department of Human Services program that oversees SNAP, said in a news release. “We also know that many Oregonians are still struggling to meet their basic needs.”
The enhanced benefits are expected to end when the federal government declares an end to the COVID-19 public health emergency. SNAP recipients who have had a change in income or household members should update the Department of Human Services, the agency said, because such changes could affect benefit amounts.
The average SNAP benefit per household in Oregon is about $200 a month.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.