BAKER CITY — Hopi Wilder, a licensed acupuncturist from Halfway, is opening a new branch in Baker City on Nov. 13.
Wilder will be joining Integrative Physical Therapy. Anne Nemec owns the business at 1928 Court Ave.
Wilder, L.Ac., will offer acupuncture, herbal medicine, supplements and nutritional counseling to patients in Baker City and the surrounding area.
“We are going to start off with once per month in Baker City, yet that could grow depending on the requests for treatments,” Wilder said. “Patients are also welcome to make the trek to Halfway if they want to get in to see me sooner.”
Wilder began her career as a sports massage therapist in ski towns for 15 years. After receiving her Master of Science in Oriental Medicine in 2010 she developed specialties in women’s health, chronic pain, anxiety/depression, food allergies, weight loss and stress relief. She was an apprentice for the past 21 years with her mentor who taught her orthopedic acupuncture for musculo-skeletal pain. Wilder obtained her license in acupuncture for Oregon in 2017 shortly after moving to Halfway, about 53 miles east of Baker City.
“My specialties are cowboys and tough women who’ve lived a full life,” Wilder said. “It makes it all worth it to me to see people get out of pain naturally and without side effects,” she said.
Her clinic in Halfway, Wilder Health, is open two days per week at 207 N. Main St.
Wilder Health is expanding the practice because of a growing need in our communities for more peace and relaxation, Wilder said.
Wilder Health stocks herbs and supplements for cold and flu season to boost the body’s immune system.
