LA GRANDE — Thanks to La Grande Main Street Downtown’s Facade Grant Program, one of Adams Avenue’s newest additions just got a facelift.

La Grande’s branch of Finance of America Mortgage, 1214 Adams Ave., received the grant funded by the city’s Urban Renewal Agency for renovations to its storefront this year. With fresh paint and new signage and window trimmings, the building that once housed Tap That Growler now has a markedly different feel.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Shannon Golden is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6015 sgolden@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.