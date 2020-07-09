Nominations open for the 2020 county committee elections
LA GRANDE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency seeks nominations for its Union County Committee.
“FSA’s county committees are a critical component of the day-to-day operations of FSA and allow grassroots input and local administration of federal farm programs,” according to a press release from the Farm Service Agency.
Committees are made up of locally elected agricultural producers responsible for the administration of FSA farm programs in their counties. Committee members are accountable to the secretary of agriculture, and are part of a local decision making and farm program delivery process.
A county committee is composed of three to 11 elected members from local administrative areas. Each member serves a three-year term. One-third of the seats on these committees are open for election each year.
County committees may have an appointed adviser to further represent the local interests of underserved farmers and ranchers. Underserved producers are beginning, women and other minority farmers and ranchers and landowners and/or operators who have limited resources.
All nomination forms for the 2020 election must be postmarked or received in the local USDA Service Center by Aug. 1. For more information on FSA county committee elections and appointments, refer to the FSA fact sheet “Eligibility to Vote and Hold Office as a COC Member,” available online at fsa.usda.gov/elections.
Crop reports coming dueTUALATIN – USDA’s Farm Service Agency reminds Oregon producers to complete crop acreage reports by the applicable deadline for their county.
Acreage reporting dates vary by crop and county. Contact your FSA county office for a list of acreage reporting deadlines by crop. The following acreage reporting dates are applicable in Oregon:
• July 15: spring alfalfa seed, cabbage (planted 4/21-6/10), onions (planted 2/15-5/15), perennial forage, all other spring-planted crops
• Aug. 14: cabbage (planted 6/11-8/10)
If the crop has not been planted by the acreage reporting date, the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.
Producers who have not timely filed an acreage report may file the the report within 30 days of the reporting date.
Because of the pandemic, late fees will be waived if filed within the 30 days.
For questions, call your FSA county office. To locate your local FSA office visit farmers.gov/service-center-locator.
