Amazon data center in Umatilla

Amazon has built several data centers since 2010 in Eastern Oregon, including this one near Umatilla, and has plans to build more in the region.

BOARDMAN — After a dozen years operating data centers in Eastern Oregon, Amazon says it has a deal to buy renewable energy to help power them.

The Seattle company announced recently it has started working with the local power utility, Umatilla Electric Cooperative, to choose the electricity supply for its huge data center operations near the communities of Boardman and Hermiston. It said that enables the company to choose some renewable power for its installations.

