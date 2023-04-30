LA GRANDE — Anderson Perry and Associates elected a new board of directors on Tuesday, April 25, bringing about a change in leadership.
Chas Hutchins takes over the role of president from long-time leader Brad Baird, according to a press release. Hutchins has served as a board member since 2015.
“It is humbling to be selected to lead this group of committed and dedicated professionals. I am excited to continue to build upon the foundation that Brad and the firm’s previous leaders have honed and refined,” he said. “AP’s shareholders have been fortunate to have such a dedicated and committed leader in Brad and I know I have a large pair of shoes to fill.”
Baird, who has served as president since 2008, was actively involved in the planning process for the transition in leadership, according to the release. He plans to continue working full time and will remain a shareholder.
“I’m pleased and excited for the next generations of leaders to step up and take the reins of our firm. They are well prepared and committed to continuing the legacy of service and commitment to our clients, shareholders and employees that AP has built over the last 48 years,” Baird said.
In addition to Hutchins new position as president, the press release announced that the board of directors is now made up of Jake Hollopeter, Adam Schmidtgall, Jadon Herron and the newest member Brandon Mahon. Both Hollopeter and Schmidtgall will continue in their roles as vice president and secretary respectively. Herron will take over the position of treasurer, which was previously held by Hutchins.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.