LA GRANDE — The sightings are rare, but mule deer are sometimes spotted near the Antlers Espresso drive-thru at 1701 Washington Ave.
This is fitting, for Antlers Espresso was started by co-owners Justin and Jenna Russell with the help of big game animals like mule deer.
The Russells, who are husband and wife, are shed hunters, individuals who collect antlers in forests.
The couple sold some of their antlers to raise startup funds for Antlers Espresso in 2011. Selling the valued antlers appears to have been a wise move. The couple’s business, which also has a drive-thru at 2102 Island Ave., is percolating with double espresso energy. Business at both locations is regularly brisk starting around 7 a.m. and running until closing time in the early evening. On many mornings, traffic gets heavy at Antlers Espresso stands well before 7 a.m.
“Sometimes we will have five cars lined up when we open at 5 a.m.,” said Jenna Russell, speaking of the Washington Avenue drive-thru.
A happy anniversary
Antlers Espresso marks its 10th year of operation in 2021. The Washington Avenue stand opened in September 2011, and the stand on Island Avenue opened in 2016.
Russell, when reflecting on the past 10 years, praises the help she and her husband received from family members in getting both sites operational.
“We could not have done it without them,” she said.
Russell said operating the business is a labor of love because of her passion for people, and for coffee.
“I love coffee so much,” she said. “I could not live without it.”
Russell said she feels like she could conquer the world after a good cup of coffee in the morning. She wants others to feel the same way.
“I want to spread the positivity,” she said.
Russell enjoys the atmosphere at her coffee stands because it gives her the chance to get to know a wide variety of people, the vast majority of whom are regulars.
“We get to meet people of all ages and backgrounds,” she said.
Russell, who has a degree in elementary education from Western Washington University, became interested in opening a coffee shop while working for Jitterbug Espresso in Burlington, Washington, for seven years in the early 2000s.
“That is where I learned the tricks of the trade,” she said.
One of the reasons the Russells selected the Washington Avenue site was the proximity to the intersection of Adams Avenue and Island Avenue.
“It is the heart of La Grande. It is one of the busiest intersections in La Grande,” she said.
The location on Island Avenue is good because it offers additional space for motorists since it is in a large parking lot, plus it is not far from Interstate 84.
“We have a lot of regulars there but we also draw a lot of traffic off the freeway,” she said.
Antlers is doing well despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the pandemic is not impacting how many customers Antlers serves, but it is harder to get supplies of items, including cups and cup holders because of the disruption of supply chains.
Russell said some supply companies have gone out of business during the pandemic. The problem has been compounded by the fact many restaurants have started offering drive-thru service during the pandemic, placing a bigger demand for products.
This is forcing Russell to take matters into her own hands.
“I drive all around the state to get items from restaurant suppliers,” she said.
Hiring on character
When hiring employees, Russell looks for individuals who are good at warmly greeting people and like a fast-paced work environment. She said people skills are more important than an individual’s experience at making coffee drinks.
“We hire on character and provide coffee skills training,” she said.
Russell said expansion of Antlers Espresso is a possibility someday but not in the near future.
For now, she is very happy with how her business venture is turning out.
“I would not change anything. I am very thankful,” she said.
