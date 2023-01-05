Dear Liz: I find myself in a very bad tax/Social Security/Medicare loop that I am sure many other seniors are in as well. First, I sold my house and had to pay $50,000 in federal taxes. Now, I have to pay $900 a month for Medicare because I showed a high income for the year I sold the house. The “profit” went to settle my divorce, pay the tax bill and make a down payment on my next house. There’s no extra money.

But as a result of my Medicare premiums going up, I will either have to find a job — which is hard for seniors — or withdraw more from my retirement funds so I can pay my mortgage. Higher withdrawals will mean a higher income, higher taxes and higher Medicare premiums. This cycle will never end.

Liz Weston is a certified financial planner and a personal finance columnist for NerdWallet. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the “Contact” form at asklizweston.com.

