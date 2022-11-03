Benefits make up more than 30% of the typical compensation package, but companies aren't always clear about how much value they add for employees. Knowing what benefits are worth can help you evaluate job offers or better negotiate your next raise. When reviewing your employer's current offerings, start by checking your pay stub for health insurance contributions. Next, evaluate your retirement plan and company match. Finally, consider other benefits like dental insurance, disability insurance and tuition assistance. After you've reviewed your benefits, weigh what they're worth to you and your personal situation.

Benefits make up more than 30% of the typical job's compensation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But figuring out what your benefits are worth isn't always easy.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner, is a personal finance columnist for NerdWallet. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the “Contact” form at asklizweston.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.