LA GRANDE — Associated Design & Engineering Services has outgrown its office and is moving.
The La Grande-based business, though, won’t be too far from where customers know it to be. The architectural design company is moving next door from its 1015 Adams Ave. home to the former Growing Wise location at 1019 Adams.
The move is for a simple reason, according to Ralph Edwards, a co-owner and business partner in the limited-liability company with Les Tipton — a need for more space. Since forming and opening in 2018, Associated Design has added two full-time draft persons and a part-time draft person and also has a part-time engineering intern. Both part-timers are working from home, and Edwards said there isn’t room to have them in the building. That’s on top of two other businesses operating from the same location.
“(We’d) have no space if they came to the office,” Edwards said. “Consequently, we basically need four really good work stations, besides the fact that I still run my own business, Workable Design, out of this office, and my wife (Cindy) runs her business, I.D.E.A., which takes care of websites and graphic design, out of this office too.”
The location next door is much larger, and having that space will increase expansion opportunities.
“Way more room than we really need, but man, there’s a lot more room to grow over there,” Edwards said. “And we could get a nice conference table in there, that kind of thing. We’re still plugging along, we just need a little more elbow room.”
The current building provides little space to meet with clients.
“We had a meeting in here the other day,” he said. “We have this little table and we had seven guys in here from the Liberty Theatre Foundation. We’re trying to put this program together for them. And there was just no room for anybody.”
Edwards and Tipton both have their own businesses — Edwards runs Workable Design based in Cove and Tipton owns Blue Eagle Engineering in Summerville.
“We just looked at each other and said, ‘Over 60, overworked, what are we going to do? I think we need to open an office and populate it with some people to help take care of some of this excess work we got,’” Edwards said. “So that’s how this all started.”
The company takes the design concepts of clients and works with them to get the idea off the ground and, ultimately, a plan that can garner a building permit from city or county officials.
“Just like it says on the wall — ‘Plans to Permits’ — that’s what we’re here for, to get you a building permit, to get the project you want to do going by taking care of everything it takes with the people across the street (at city hall),” Edwards said.
Unlike many in the areas, the business was not severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, Edwards said. It lost a couple clients who were unable to continue projects, but aside from that Associated Design has continued to move ahead.
Edwards said the hope is to be in the new location by the beginning of July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.